MP: BJP leader Uma Bharti unhappy for not getting invitation to ‘Jan Ashirward Yatra’

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti expressed her unhappiness for not receiving an invitation for BJP's upcoming Jan Ashirward Yatra and said that she would not participate in yatra if called further. She said, "I found it strange that they (party) didn't even tell me to come for a while. My photo also disappeared in the poster, so the culture of consumerism has started coming into politics that use it and forget it. But I will not let this happen in BJP, that is why I said this to give a shock and with planning."

She also said that the invitation had to be given by hand, but none even said by mouth that she should also come. She also wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I did not receive an invitation for the beginning of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. It is true that I have said so, but whether or not I receive an invitation does not make me more or less. Yes, now if I am invited, I will not go anywhere. Neither at the beginning nor at the closing ceremony on September 25."

When asked for the reason behind not being invited, she replied that the reason would have to be asked from only two people, BJP national president JP Nadda or Union Home Minister Amit Shah could answer it and no one else would be able to give its answer. The people here would not be able to speak, their condition would worsen. When questioned if she would be called again, will she go or not, Bharati said, "Neither anyone will call me nor I am going. When PM Narendra Modi will come on September 25 on the concluding day of the yatra, I pray to God that may his meeting be good and the BJP government is formed here. However, I will not participate in any of the programs till September 25. If there is any program of my own, I will attend it."

The BJP leader further added that there was no issue of pain or sorrow with her. It did not matter to her because the only thing that matters to her was to maintain her power in the eyes of the people. "The situation has become such that we are concerned about whether our government will be formed or not, so we should introspect. Former CM Kamal Nath ji is not a strong leader now. No leader is left in Congress. Congress's diamond (Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia) is with us, still if we are afraid of them, then we should introspect where we have fallen short, what is there that has caused our morale to fall," former CM said.

Meanwhile, talking about the leaders, including sitting MLA resigned from the BJP party, She said the people who were leaving would not make any difference. But one thing is certain the process of forming the government occurred in 2020, the conditions of the BJP from then till today, has become such a devaluation in the eyes of the people that we have become scared. And out of that fear, all these things are coming out that the memory has become weak, the BJP leader added.

Besides, on Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark, Bharti said, "It (the remark) is highly condemnable. The INDIA alliance should apologise to the nation. He is Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's son and associated with the INDIA alliance. If the INDIA alliance leaders don't apologise, it'll cost them." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)