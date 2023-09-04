Hun Sen's son aims to make Cambodia high-income country by 2050

New Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Monday laid out his vision to lift the Southeast Asian country into the high-income category by 2050, in his first public remarks at an international forum since taking office. The 45-year-old last month took over power from his father Hun Sen after a lopsided general election that all opposition parties were barred from contesting.

Speaking at an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) business forum in the Indonesian capital, the Western-educated leader said Cambodia had recently launched an overarching national economic vision to "safeguard the nature of hard-gained peace and accelerate national development to achieve the milestone of becoming a high-income country by 2050". The vision involves developing human capital, the digital economy and inclusivity and sustainability, he said, referring to it as the "pentagon strategy".

In a country once riven by decades of war, Cambodia has now evolved to a lower-middle income nation with economic growth rates of 7%, he said. Speaking ahead of the annual ASEAN summit on Tuesday, the Westpoint graduate and four-star general acknowledged a tightening of geopolitical rivalry among major powers, which he said was putting pressure on "peace, security and prosperity for ASEAN as a whole".

Observing that "war cannot be ended by war", Hun Manet called on ASEAN and international communities to oppose the threat of force against a sovereign state, and said ASEAN and the United Nations must "adhere to the spirit of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference". Cambodia's parliament approved Hun Manet as prime minister in August. His father, Hun Sen, ruled Cambodia for almost four decades, a time analysts said was marked by increasing autocracy, the suppression of political opposition and shuttering of a free press.

Hun Sen, one of the world's longest ruling leaders, has said he expects his son to continue his leadership style and will himself remain in politics.

