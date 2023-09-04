Left Menu

MP Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia terms ‘One Nation, One Election’ good thing

“One Nation One Election is a very good thing. During the time of Rajmata (Vijaya Raje Scindia), there was a system of One Nation One Election. It used to be good for us. Because the whole election could be done in less than half of the money that the government spends. So this is a saving of the government, it is a good thing,” Scindia told reporters.

MP Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia terms 'One Nation, One Election' good thing
Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has said that 'One Nation One Election' is a good thing and it will save the government's money. "One Nation One Election is a very good thing. During the time of Rajmata (Vijaya Raje Scindia), there was a system of One Nation One Election. It used to be good for us. Because the whole election could be done in less than half of the money that the government spends. So this is a saving of the government, it is a good thing," Scindia told reporters.

Meanwhile, when asked about the preparation for the upcoming assembly polls slated later this year, she said that the atmosphere was being made, everyone was engaged in the preparations in their respective assembly constituencies. The party workers are working in the field and the leaders left for the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. There is a nice atmosphere. Notably, the BJP has been taking out five 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in the state ahead of the assembly polls slated later this year.

A total of 10,643 kilometres will be covered in all five 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' spread across around all 230 assembly constituencies in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting to be attended by around one million workers to mark the culmination of all the five yatras in Bhopal on September 25, the birth anniversary of stalwart Deendayal Upadhyaya.

The five yatra will be warmly welcomed at 998 locations, featuring a total of 678 public meetings, including 211 major ones. (ANI)

