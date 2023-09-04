Sanatan Dharma comment : None should be involved in any matter that hurts people - Mamata

Amid the raging controversy over DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin's controversial remarks against Sanatan Dharma, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday said no one should not be involved in any matter which might hurt people.

Every religion has separate sentiments and India is about unity in diversity, she told PTI VIDEO here.

''I have high regards and respect for the people of Tamil Nadu and south India. But my humble request is respect all, as every religion has separate sentiments. India is a secular and democratic country. India is about unity in diversity,'' she said.

About Stalin's comment, Banerjee said ''He is a junior and may not know about it. ''From my side, I am not clear about why and on which grounds he has made his comments. I feel that each and every religion should be equally respected ... I respect Sanatan Dharma and we derive our leanings from the Vedas,'' she added.

Banerjee said the West Bengal government gives pension to Hindu priests.

''We have so many temples across the country. We visit temples, mosques and churches. We should not be involved in any matter which might hurt a section of people,'' she stressed.

DMK youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had alleged on Saturday that Sanatan Dharma is against equality and social justice and had likened it to coronavirus, malaria, fever caused by dengue virus and mosquitoes.

His remarks evoked sharp reactions from the BJP across the country, with some of its leaders alleging that it was a call for genocide and others demanding that the DMK leader be booked for treason.

Stalin has rubbished the genocidal claim and said his speech had pointed to social evils.

