Pejawar seer in Karnataka slams DMK leader Udayanidhi's remark on Sanatana Dharma

Udupi Pejwar mutt chief Swami Vishwaprasanna Teertha on Monday expressed shock over the remark of Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin calling for the eradication of Sanatana Dharma.In a statement, he said Sanatana meant one that is eternal. Religion ensures that all people in a society strive for happiness in the society.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 04-09-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 20:00 IST
Udupi Pejwar mutt chief Swami Vishwaprasanna Teertha on Monday expressed 'shock' over the remark of Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin calling for the eradication of Sanatana Dharma.

In a statement, he said 'Sanatana' meant one that is 'eternal.' Religion ensures that all people in a society strive for happiness in the society. The essence of Sanatana Dharma is to strive for everyone's well-being in the society, he said.

''We might get joy out of our hard work. This should not cause inconvenience even for our neighbours. Our efforts should be put in such a manner that they should bring joy to others as well. This is the essence of Sanatana Dharma,'' the seer said.

He wondered how people can oppose Sanatana Dharma and talk about its eradication. ''Those who are talking about eradication of Sanatana Dharma do not want peace in the society. We strongly condemn this statement and the mindset,'' the Pejawar seer said.

Udhayanidhi, son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, had likened Sanatana Dharma to coronavirus, malaria and dengue and had said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

He referred to Sanatana Dharma as 'Sanatanam' in his address in Tamil at a meet of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association in Chennai on Saturday. ''What is Sanatanam? The very name is only from Sanskrit. Sanatan is against equality and social justice and nothing else,'' he said.

