Rajnath 'bats' for Chouhan, backs him to accomplish Dhoni-like finish in MP assembly polls

Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Monday heaped praise on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his leadership quality and sought to compare him with legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni who was known for his match winning abilities.

Addressing a public meeting before flagging off the Bharatiya Janata Party's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Neemuch, Singh said like Dhoni, known as one of the best finishers in the game who led India to the 2011 ODI World Cup victory, Chouhan will also pull off win in the year-end assembly polls.

The Jan Ashirwad Yatras (March for People's Blessing) aim to reach out to masses highlighting the achievements of the BJP government ahead of the Madhya Pradesh polls. The first yatra was launched by BJP president JP Nadda in Chitrakoot on Sunday.

Singh said his party colleague Chouhan, one of the longest serving CMs who is in his fourth term, has mastered the art of finishing a match with a win like Dhoni, an explosive batter and one of the most successful captains in the history of Indian cricket.

''Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the Dhoni of politics. This is not an exaggeration. No matter what the start is, he finishes off nicely with a win. He has worked for people and that is why he enjoys their trust,'' said the senior BJP leader.

Chouhan started his fourth innings as CM mid-way after the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in March 2020.

Singh said the MP chief minister was sensitive towards people's problems and backed him to once again emerge victorious in the upcoming polls.

He blasted former CM Kamal Nath and said he stopped welfare schemes of the Centre, especially housing for the poor, while heading the Congress government between December 2018 and March 2020.

Singh said the BJP and Chouhan have worked hard to pull Madhya Pradesh out of the category of laggard states (BIMARU) and put it on the path of rapid development.

The defence minister said he knew Chouhan for more than 30 years and admires his political acumen and pro-poor work.

Singh said India is aiming to emerge as the strongest economy in the world by 2047 and sought voters' blessings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chouhan for achieving this feat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)