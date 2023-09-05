"BJP wants to project DMK as Anti Hindu": KMDK chief Eswaran on Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark

Holding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responsible for Udhayanidhi Stalin's "eradicate Sanatana Dharma" remark, Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK) General Secretary E R Eswaran said on Tuesday that this is a plan of the BJP. The saffron party is trying to project the DMK as 100% against Hindus, he said, adding that every week they come up with a new thing and make DMK leaders comment on it. The KMDK party is an ally of the DMK and also a member party of the INDIA bloc.

Speaking to ANI, Eswaran said, "This is the plan of the BJP. The BJP is trying to project the DMK as 100% against Hindus. But that is not the situation. That is not the situation. Even the Tamil Nadu governor is being influenced by the BJP. because they speak against the governor or the home minister, and from there they pick the words and put them with DMK. Everything is politics. We have to be very careful, and we should not get into this trap. We have to think about the growth of the state." Eswaran's statement came in response to the latest controversy that is going on over Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark at the 'Abolish Sanatana Dharma' conference, where he said, Santan Dharma should be eradicated, as it is equal to diseases like dengue, malaria, and coronavirus, and it "cannot be opposed, rather it should be eradicated".

Udhayanidhi's statement has sparked massive controversy, as several leaders from the BJP and priests of many temples have strongly criticised him for making such remark. The BJP has also demanded an apology from Udhyanidhi and accused the INDIA parties of his statement claiming that the INDIA bloc in their recent meeting decided on an anti-Sanatan agenda. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Ayodhya Seer Paramhans Acharya reiterated his death threat against Undayanidhi and said, "If required, I myself will behead Udhayanidhi, I am also ready to increase the bounty of Rs 10 crore, and if the bounty of Rs 10 crore is not enough, I will increase the amount, but the insult of 'Sanatan Dharma' will not be tolerated."

Reacting to Paramhans Acharya's statement, Udhayanidhi said that he is not afraid of such statements and he said he is following the path of his grandfather, Karunanidhi, who had also received similar death threats but never backed off. He also said that he was ready for the controversy that would erupt after the statement against Sanatan Dharma. Udhayanidhi also said that he is unaffected by the statements of other leaders and is ready to repeat the same thing again and again. Following the death threat, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday tightened security outside Udhyanidhi's house. (ANI)

