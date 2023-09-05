Left Menu

Thailand's king swears in new PM and cabinet

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn swore in Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and cabinet ministers in a coalition government made up of 11 parties on Tuesday. Srettha, whose Pheu Thai party leads the coalition, and 33 cabinet ministers pledged their loyalty to the monarchy during the ceremony at the Dusit Palace in Bangkok.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 05-09-2023 14:03 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 14:00 IST
Thailand's king swears in new PM and cabinet
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn swore in Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and cabinet ministers in a coalition government made up of 11 parties on Tuesday. Srettha, whose Pheu Thai party leads the coalition, and 33 cabinet ministers pledged their loyalty to the monarchy during the ceremony at the Dusit Palace in Bangkok. The government will deliver its policy statement to parliament on Monday.

Srettha, a 61-year-old U.S.-educated billionaire and former president of luxury property developer Sansiri , said that his administration will focus on addressing people's needs. "This government is a people's government... we are all here as representatives of the people," he said in a televised address after being sworn-in.

"There are many problems so we will work tirelessly every day... we will address the demands of the people." Srettha, who is also the country's finance minister, said he will hold a cabinet meeting on Wednesday and travel to northeastern provinces of Khon Kaen, Udon Thani and Nongkhai on Friday to meet communities and find out more about their problems.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023