Catalan leader says cases against separatists must be dropped for talks on new PM

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 05-09-2023 15:15 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 15:03 IST
The exiled former leader of Catalonia on Tuesday said that all judicial cases targeting Catalan separatism must be dropped as a condition for his party to negotiate the support of its lawmakers for a new Spanish prime minister in parliament. Catalan should also be recognised as an official language within the European Union's institutions, Carles Puigdemont told a news conference held in Brussels.

The seven votes of Puigdemont's Junts per Catalunya party are crucial for acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's chances of earning another term. If they don't back the bid, there will likely be a repeat election in Spain.

