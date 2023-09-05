Left Menu

Concept of equality part of our Vedas: Rajnath

The Vedas represent the ancient knowledge tradition of India, in which varnas are mentioned not on the basis of caste, but on the basis of karma, he said.Claiming that the concept of equality was part of the ancient Indian knowledge system and scriptures, Rajnath said, The rights of women were no less than that of men.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 15:11 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 15:05 IST
Concept of equality part of our Vedas: Rajnath
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the concept of equality is a part of the ancient Indian knowledge system and scriptures and the “rights of women are no less than that of men”.

Delivering ‘Dayanand Smriti Samvad’ keynote address at DU's Hansraj College on Teachers Day, Singh said the Vedas were repository of rich knowledge on mathematics, astronomy, medical science as well as modern concepts of democracy and equality.

The basis of Indian culture was built on the concepts of Vedas, the minister said, adding that those who alleged that the caste system existed in our ancient texts were wrong.

''Such people do not know the Vedas very well. The Vedas represent the ancient knowledge tradition of India, in which varnas are mentioned not on the basis of caste, but on the basis of karma,'' he said.

Claiming that the concept of equality was part of the ancient Indian knowledge system and scriptures, Rajnath said, ''The rights of women were no less than that of men. There are many examples of such women in the Vedic period like Gargi, Lopamudra and Apala who composed poems just like other sages and seers,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023