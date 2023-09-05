Concept of equality part of our Vedas: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the concept of equality is a part of the ancient Indian knowledge system and scriptures and the “rights of women are no less than that of men”.

Delivering ‘Dayanand Smriti Samvad’ keynote address at DU's Hansraj College on Teachers Day, Singh said the Vedas were repository of rich knowledge on mathematics, astronomy, medical science as well as modern concepts of democracy and equality.

The basis of Indian culture was built on the concepts of Vedas, the minister said, adding that those who alleged that the caste system existed in our ancient texts were wrong.

''Such people do not know the Vedas very well. The Vedas represent the ancient knowledge tradition of India, in which varnas are mentioned not on the basis of caste, but on the basis of karma,'' he said.

Claiming that the concept of equality was part of the ancient Indian knowledge system and scriptures, Rajnath said, ''The rights of women were no less than that of men. There are many examples of such women in the Vedic period like Gargi, Lopamudra and Apala who composed poems just like other sages and seers,'' he said.

