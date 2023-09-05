'India' accepted name for our country, changing it to 'Bharat' not required, says K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-09-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 17:11 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that attempts to change the name of the country from 'India' to 'Bharat' is not required as the word 'India' is an accepted name for the country, and pointed out that 'India' is incorporated in the 'Constitution of India'.

The chief minister was reacting to controversy that has erupted after a G20 dinner invite in the name of 'President of Bharat' went viral.

''In our Constitution, it ('India') is incorporated and it is called the 'Constitution of India'. 'India' is an accepted word for our country. Making it Bharat, I don't think it is required,'' Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

The G20 dinner invite, issued in the name of 'The President of Bharat', is being widely shared on social media, amid opposition parties alleging that the government is trying to change the name of the country from 'India' to 'Bharat'.

The invitation is for Saturday at 8 pm at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 summit. Deputy Chief Minister Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar, opposing any such move said, ''It is not right, don't do such politics. You (BJP) are not going to remain in power for long.'' Speaking to reporters in Kanakapura, he said, ''This is the Republic of India, our currency notes too say Reserve Bank of India....just because we (various non NDA parties parties in the country) have called our alliance INDIA, they (BJP-led government at the Centre) is unable to digest it and are planning to do this. It shows the the amount of fear they have about us, how much they are affected, and that they are able to see their defeat.''

