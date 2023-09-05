Left Menu

Cong to mark Bharat Jodo Yatra anniversary across J-K districts on Sept 7

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee JKPCC will commemorate the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in a big way across the 20 districts of the union territory on September 7, the party said on Tuesday.Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had led the Bharat Jodo Yatra and covered some 4,000 kilometres on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in 145 days.

Cong to mark Bharat Jodo Yatra anniversary across J-K districts on Sept 7
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) will commemorate the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in a big way across the 20 districts of the union territory on September 7, the party said on Tuesday.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had led the Bharat Jodo Yatra and covered some 4,000 kilometres on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in 145 days. The ambitious yatra began on September 7, 2022 and concluded on January 30.

''The Congress shall commemorate the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7 in a big way at both capital headquarters Srinagar and Jammu besides all districts to revive and reiterate the message of the yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir last year,'' JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani said here.

A mega event shall be held in Jammu and Srinagar each on the lines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said.

Wani, who chaired a preparatory meeting of all senior leaders, district presidents, frontal and other prominent leaders here, said AICC incharge of Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil will lead the yatra in Jammu along with him.

During the meeting, Wani took stock of the preparations for the event in Jammu and in other districts of the region. He asked all party leaders and cadres to join the events in their respective districts or at assigned places.

The main event in Jammu is proposed to be held on the Miransahib-Jammu route.

