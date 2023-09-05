Left Menu

'Attempt to divert attention from real issues': JMM, Cong on 'President of Bharat' reference

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM and its ally Congress on Tuesday hit out at the BJP-led Centre over a G20 dinner invite which referred to Droupadi Murmu as President of Bharat, terming it an attempt to divert attention from real issues.Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur claimed that the ruling BJP was resorting to such moves as it was scared of the opposition INDIA alliance.Now, RSS people are deciding whether it should be President of India or Bharat.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-09-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 18:55 IST
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its ally Congress on Tuesday hit out at the BJP-led Centre over a G20 dinner invite which referred to Droupadi Murmu as 'President of Bharat', terming it an ''attempt to divert attention from real issues''.

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur claimed that the ruling BJP was resorting to such moves as it was ''scared'' of the opposition INDIA alliance.

''Now, RSS people are deciding whether it should be President of India or Bharat. A few days ago, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had pitched for using Bharat over India and its impact can now be seen,'' he said.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared on X, formerly Twitter, a G20 dinner invitation from Murmu which described her as 'President of Bharat'.

Thakur added, ''They are rattled by the INDIA bloc, so they are juggling English and Hindi words. They are making a mockery of the Constitution.'' JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya, while addressing reporters, said, ''A new terminology has been coined in the form of 'President of Bharat' on Teachers' Day. Will they also change the names of India Gate and Gateway of India?'' He claimed that the ruling BJP at Centre was ''scared'' of the opposition bloc INDIA.

''They are scared as scams are coming out in the open. I have been saying that NDA is National Disaster Alliance which will change the face of the nation and Constitution,'' Bhattacharya added.

