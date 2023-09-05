Left Menu

In last 9 years, Modi govt has only indulged in engineering splits in other parties: Pawar

PTI | Jalgaon | Updated: 05-09-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 23:35 IST
In last 9 years, Modi govt has only indulged in engineering splits in other parties: Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said in the last nine years, the Modi government has only indulged in engineering splits in rival political outfits.

Addressing a rally in Jalgaon district, the home turf of rebel NCP leader and state Cabinet minister Anil Patil, the former Union agriculture minister said the BJP is in power in Maharashtra as well as at the Centre, but it is not bothered about the woes of farmers in the state which is facing a drought- like situation due to deficient rains.

Prior to his Jalgaon gathering in north Maharashtra, Pawar has held rallies in districts of Nashik, Beed and Kolhapur, the home turfs of rebel NCP ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Hasan Mushrif, respectively.

''There is Modi government in the country. What have they done in the last nine years? They have only indulged in politics of engineering splits. The BJP engineered splits in the Shiv Sena, the NCP. Instead of using power people gave them for good purpose, they used it to file false cases against people (opponents) through the ED and the CBI,'' Pawar said.

The NCP founder alleged the BJP has consistently misused power against its rivals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India
4
FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023