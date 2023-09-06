Left Menu

Tunisian police arrest a second prominent official in main opposition party

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 06-09-2023 03:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 03:34 IST
Tunisian police arrested Abdel Karim Harouni, a prominent leader in the opposition Ennahda Party on Tuesday, two days after he was placed under house arrest, party officials said.

Earlier Tuesday night, police arrested Mondher Ounissi, the interim head of the Ennahda party.

