Tunisian police arrest a second prominent official in main opposition party
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 06-09-2023 03:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 03:34 IST
- Country:
- Tunisia
Tunisian police arrested Abdel Karim Harouni, a prominent leader in the opposition Ennahda Party on Tuesday, two days after he was placed under house arrest, party officials said.
Earlier Tuesday night, police arrested Mondher Ounissi, the interim head of the Ennahda party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ennahda
- Mondher Ounissi
- Tunisian
- Abdel Karim Harouni
- Ennahda Party
Advertisement