"Will changing names change fortunes of nation?" Priyank Kharge on India-Bharat row

Karnataka minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Wednesday took a jibe at the Centre and asked whether renaming the country or important places could change the fortune and economic condition of India. "It is 'Bharat' in Hindi and 'India' in English, that is all it is. They (Centre) came to power saying that they would be game changers, but they have become name changers. Nothing is going to change by changing names. Is the fortune of India going to change, is the economic situation of India going to change?" Kharge asked.

The Karnataka minister's remarks came in the wake of the development where he has been booked by Uttar Pradesh police in Rampur over remarks made on 'Sanatana Dharma'. An FIR was registered under Section 153A, 295A Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Kharge and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over their remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma' after a complaint from advocates in Rampur, which alleged the two leaders had hurt religious sentiments.

Responding to reports of the FIR, said, "I don't care, they can do what they want, my statement is very clear. It is not against any particular religion," Kharge told ANI. "I had stated that any religion that does not preach equality or that does not ensure the dignity of a human being is not a religion according to me. Constitution is my religion. If Uttar Pradesh has a problem, I do not see it to be mine. We will do whatever needs to be done," Kharge said.Hitting out at the Centre over the India-Bharat debate, the Karnataka Minister said "It is very frivolous of the government to get into this. We have bigger problems," he said.

Last week, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin had during an event in Tamil Nadu compared 'Sanatan Dharma' with diseases like dengue and malaria and allegedly called for its eradication. His remarks sparked massive controversy across the nation with several BJP leaders and Hindu priests strongly criticising his statement.

Kharge had on Monday supported Udhyanaidhi's statement and said "any religion that does not promote equality and does not ensure that you have the dignity of being a human is not a religion, according to me." The Karanataka minister said that any religion that does not promote equality or treat people like humans is "as good as a disease."

Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded an apology from the DMK leader. Several leaders from the BJP have also blamed the opposition INDIA bloc for Udhayanidhi's remark, claiming such an agenda was discussed during the recent meeting that was held in Mumbai. (ANI)

