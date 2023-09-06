Left Menu

Trump seeks to delay New York fraud trial

In a Tuesday night filing, Trump said the trial should be "briefly" delayed until three weeks after the judge rules on both sides' requests for summary judgments, which seek victory on various legal issues without the need for a trial. Trump accused James of ignoring a June appeals court decision that found some of her claims were based on transactions that took place too long ago.

Donald Trump has asked a New York judge to delay a scheduled Oct. 2 trial in state Attorney General Letitia James' civil fraud lawsuit against the former U.S. president and his family business. In a Tuesday night filing, Trump said the trial should be "briefly" delayed until three weeks after the judge rules on both sides' requests for summary judgments, which seek victory on various legal issues without the need for a trial.

Trump accused James of ignoring a June appeals court decision that found some of her claims were based on transactions that took place too long ago. "A trial of this magnitude should not begin in chaos," the filing said. "The court and the defendants are entitled to know the claims and issues to be tried sufficiently in advance to prepare adequately for trial."

James' office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. Trump also asked that James withdraw what he called her "frivolous" motion to sanction the defendants and their lawyers $20,000 for continuing to raise arguments that the judge has rejected.

