'Sanatana Dharma' row: BJP leader Javadekar seeks DMK leader Udhayanidhi's apology, resignation

Condemning Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's alleged remarks calling for 'Sanatana Dharma' to be eradicated, senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday demanded that he should immediately apologise for his comments and also resign from the cabinet.

Accusing the DMK's alliance partner Congress party of keeping silent over the issue, Javadekar, a former union minister, wanted Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to spell out their stand about the remarks by a member of the INDIA bloc.

''What Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's son and DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said not only insulted 'Sanatana Dharma' but has insulted all religions and the people of the country. Our culture teaches us to respect all religions. But spewing venom/hatred against one religion is condemnable,'' Javadekar, who is BJP's Telangana in-charge, told reporters here.

Udhayanidhi, who is the son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Saturday was speaking at a Sanatanam ('Sanatana Dharma') Abolition Conclave organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Forum where he said that 'Sanatana' is against equality and social justice. He likened 'Sanatana Dharma' to the coronavirus, malaria and dengue. and said such things should not be opposed but eliminated. 'Sanatana' divided people on the basis of caste, he said.

Condemning the remarks, Javadekar wanted Rahul Gandhi to break his silence and spell out the Congress' stand on it. ''Is insult to 'Sanatana Dharma' acceptable to Congress,'' he asked.

''People live with faith. And he (Udhayanidhi) is so adamant...comparing 'Sanatana Dharma' with Corona and Dengue...he has hurt all believers. People can name him also. But we keep our dignity,'' the BJP leader said.

''People across the country are angry over Udhayanidhi's remarks and he should immediately apologise and also resign. He must apologise, otherwise INDIA alliance will pay the price in a democratic manner,'' Javadekar said.

Questioning Rahul Gandhi about his silence on the issue, Javadekar asked, ''You (Rahul Gandhi) are in an alliance and why are you silent?'' The BJP leader also commented that the ''Congress of Mahatma Gandhi was different while the Congress of Rahul Gandhi is very different.'' On the proposed renaming of India into 'Bharat', Javadekar said the controversy is unnecessary as 'Bharat' is the ''original name of the country'' and is written in the Constitution. He was referring to the words ''India, that is Bharat...'' mentioned in the Constitution of India. He said those who conquer any country first change the names of places. ''They (British) changed the names of the cities Kolkata, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai (to Calcutta, Madras, Trivandrum and Bombay respectively). All this was a sign of domination. We have to come out of that colonial mindset. Bharat is ours. People say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai','' Javadekar said, adding that therefore nobody should have an objection to the name.

He went on to claim that the alleged proposal to change the name of the country from 'India' to 'Bharat' ''has nothing to do with the elections''. ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already said in his speeches that one mantra among the 'Panch Pran' (pledge) given by him is bringing the country out of the colonial mindset. And that is what is being expressed. Today, everybody says President of Bharat. So, what is wrong in it,'' Javadekar asked, stressing again that the name 'Bharat' is mentioned in the Constitution.

