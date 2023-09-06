UK PM Sunak authorises officials to strike Horizon science deal with EU - Bloomberg

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has given the go-ahead for his officials to finalise a deal to allow Britain to re-join the European Union's Horizon scientific research program, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The UK has been negotiating with the EU over rejoining Horizon after London and Brussels settled their dispute over post-Brexit trade rules governing Northern Ireland in February.

