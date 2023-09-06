Left Menu

BJP has lost its political ground in J-K: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference NC president Farooq Abdullah Wednesday said the BJP has lost its political ground and relevance in Jammu and Kashmir due to its anti-people policies.The BJP is non-existent in Kashmir and has forfeited its political space in the Jammu province as well, he said while addressing party functionaries at the NC headquarters here.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-09-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 21:51 IST
BJP has lost its political ground in J-K: Farooq Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Wednesday said the BJP has "lost" its political ground and relevance in Jammu and Kashmir due to its "anti-people policies".

The BJP is non-existent in Kashmir and has forfeited its political space in the Jammu province as well, he said while addressing party functionaries at the NC headquarters here. "BJP has lost its political ground and relevance across both provinces of Jammu and Kashmir due to its anti-people policies. They had promised a lot to the people of the Jammu province but delivered poorly on the ground," Abdullah claimed. The BJP "betrayed" the trust of the people in the region, leaving them feeling cheated. People are suffering due to dilapidated roads, huge power cuts, non-availability of potable drinking water and acute deficiency of teaching staff in the schools, he said. The Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar said Jammu and Kashmir had survived numerous conspiracies and ploys to dilute its unique culture and history and that the NC will never allow the apologetic proxies of communal parties to divide people for their short-term electoral and political gains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023