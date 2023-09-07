Brazil's Lula to announce cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday afternoon -sources

Left Menu

(Adds context) BRASILIA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to announce a ministry cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday afternoon as he seeks to shore up support for his political agenda from a powerful bloc of lawmakers, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to announce a ministry cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday afternoon as he seeks to shore up support for his political agenda from a powerful bloc of lawmakers, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Lula will name federal lawmaker Andre Fufuca as the sports minister, while lawmaker Silvio Costa Filho will be the ports and airports minister.

The move follows a series of negotiations between the government and Centrao, a bloc known more for its horse-trading prowess than ideological commitments, a key movement for Lula's legislative agenda. In July, Lula

replaced his tourism minister Daniela Carneiro with Celso Sabino.

The announcement will also seal the entry of the party of lower house speaker Arthur Lira, who was a supporter of former President Jair Bolsonaro, into Lula's cabinet.

