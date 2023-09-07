UK PM Sunak faces new vote to fill seat after lawmaker accused of groping resigns

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces another difficult vote to fill a vacant seat in parliament after a lawmaker who was given an eight-week suspension for groping two men at a London club last year announced he plans to resign.

Chris Pincher, who now sits as an independent, announced on Thursday he would leave the House of Commons more than a year after he was suspended from the ruling Conservative Party by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson last year. Johnson's initial perceived downplaying of the allegations added to pressure that ultimately led to Johnson's resignation as prime minister.

Pincher had argued that his suspension was disproportionate. But he lost that appeal on Monday and faced removal by his constituents due to the length of the suspension. "I do not want my constituents to be put to further uncertainty," he said in a statement. "I have made arrangements to resign and leave the Commons."

The vote to replace him is held on the same day as a by-election to replace former culture minister and Sunak critic Nadine Dorries. That vote is being held on Oct. 19. The votes could intensify pressure on Sunak, whose Conservative Party lost two out of three parliamentary seats contested in July, and who is struggling to re-energise his premiership ahead of a national election expected next year.

"Mid-term by-elections are always difficult for incumbent governments and these will be no different," Sunak said. The Conservatives are trailing behind the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls and - as a scandal over crumbling concrete in schools is damaging Sunak's hopes of a recovery - more defeats would be a further embarrassment.

Two men told parliament's standards committee that Pincher touched them inappropriately at a private club last year. The committee said in its June report that the physical contact was "unwanted, upsetting and deeply inappropriate". Pincher has apologised for his behaviour and said he had been unable to recall the events.

