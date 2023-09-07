Matka chowk in Hisar to be named after Bhajan Lal: Haryana CM M L Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the Matka chowk here will be named after former chief minister Bhajan Lal.

Khattar also said an institution in the state would be named after the late leader.

Speaking at an event here, Khattar said Bhajan Lal had ensured a uniform development of Haryana without any discrimination and he himself is following the core mantra of ''Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek'', according to an official statement.

The chief minister was speaking as the chief guest at a function held on the occasion of Janmashtami and the 572nd incarnation day of Guru Jambheshwar Maharaj at the Guru Jambheshwar temple.

On the occasion, Khattar also unveiled a statue of Bhajan Lal within the temple premises.

Bhajan Lal's younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi and grandson Bhavya Bishnoi joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year. Bhavya Bishnoi is the MLA from Adampur in Hisar.

Khattar promised to fulfil the demands raised by Kuldeep Bishnoi, who is the patron of the All India Bishnoi Mahasabha.

The chief minister said he would request the railway ministry to name a railway station in Hisar after Bhajan Lal. He also announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh to the Bishnoi Mahasabha.

Kuldeep Bishnoi expressed gratitude to Khattar for his presence at the Janmashtami Mahotsav and commended his commitment to the ''Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek'' principle.

He recalled that even when he was a Congress MLA and represented the Adampur segment, the chief minister had promptly approved grants for development projects in his constituency.

Bhavya Bishnoi praised Khattar as an honest and visionary leader who supports the welfare of all sections of the society and adheres to the ''Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'' principle.

He highlighted the chief minister's unblemished record, with no corruption allegations against him since assuming office in 2014.

Bhavya Bishnoi also said the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making a global impact.

Meanwhile, speaking at the event, Khattar said nature is an embodiment of the god and it is the responsibility of people to protect it.

Extending Janmashtami greetings to people, he said Lord Krishna delivered the message of the Bhagvad Gita in Kurukshetra, emphasising the significance of actions and the triumph of righteousness, and Guru Jambheshwar, who raised awareness on environmental conservation in the 16th century, underscored the importance of nature and preservation of vegetation.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister interacted with people during a Jan Samvad programme held at Satrod Khas village in Hisar district.

He said a scheme would be formulated to improve the road infrastructure in villages.

Under the scheme, the roads leading to the fields in the villages incorporated into urban areas will be improved, resulting in convenience for farmers in transporting their crops to and from the fields, he said.

Khattar also talked about the simplified process of pension disbursement through the Parivar Pahchan Patra family ID scheme.

Elderly people now have the convenience of receiving their pension at home, he pointed out.

The chief minister also said the state government has enhanced transparency and efficiency in the implementation of schemes by introducing various online portals, adding that these portals have streamlined the delivery of the scheme benefits to people.

