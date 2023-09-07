Left Menu

Long opposed to rate increases, Erdogan now backs plan that includes raising rates, minister says

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, long a proponent of cutting interest rates, now supports his advisers economic plan that includes raising rates, a member of his economic team said Thursday.In a theory that runs contrary to traditional economic thinking, Erdogan has long pressured Turkiyes central bank governors to lower rates.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 07-09-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 19:10 IST
Long opposed to rate increases, Erdogan now backs plan that includes raising rates, minister says
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, long a proponent of cutting interest rates, now supports his advisers' economic plan that includes raising rates, a member of his economic team said Thursday.

In a theory that runs contrary to traditional economic thinking, Erdogan has long pressured Turkiye's central bank governors to lower rates. The move was blamed for inflaming a cost-of-living crisis in the country.

After winning reelection in May, however, Erdogan appointed a new economic team, including two accomplished bankers, signalling a turn to more conventional policies. But questions have lingered over whether the team would retain Erdogan's backing or whether the Turkish leader would reinstate unorthodox policies.

''Whether it's disinflation or the fiscal program, the president's support is complete," said Mehmet Simsek, a former Merrill Lynch banker whom Erdogan re-appointed as finance minister, told a group of journalists. "There isn't the slightest hesitation.'' The new team also includes Hafize Gaye Erkan, who took over as central bank governor. The first woman to hold that position, Erkan was previously co-chief executive of the now-failed San Francisco-based First Republic Bank.

In recent years, Erdogan fired three central bank governors for failing to fall in line with his rate-cutting policies.

Many have argued that Erdogan may be reluctant to embark to a tightening policy ahead of local elections in March 2024, when the government traditionally engages in a spending spree.

''We will continue with the tightening process with all our means until we reach a significant improvement in inflation,'' Erkan said. "Disinflation is our first priority, there is no compromise on this." Since taking office in June, Erkan has raised interest rates from 8.5 to 25 per cent.

Inflation is running at nearly 60 per cent, according to official figures, although independent economists say the real rate is much higher.

Simsek, Erkan and other ministers spoke a day after the government unveiled its midterm economic plan, which aims to lower inflation to single digits within three years.

The government estimates that inflation will reach 65 per cent at the end of the year before starting to ease, according to the plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023