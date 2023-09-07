Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar said on Thursday he will not accept the ruling of an election court which upheld President Bola Tinubu's election victory.
Atiku said he has asked his lawyers to appeal the judgment at the Nigeria's highest court, the Supreme Court.
