Congress confident of forming next govt in Centre: NPCC working president Theunuo

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 07-09-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 21:16 IST
The Congress in Nagaland on Thursday expressed confidence that the party with opposition bloc INDIA's support will win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) working president Khriedi Theunuo, while addressing a commemorative programme to mark the first anniversary of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, said majority of the citizens are of the view that the party will bring relief to people.

''Increase in the cost of living has affected people throughout the nation. Majority of the citizens are of the view that it is the Congress which can bring relief to people,'' he said ''INDIA, the opposition front announced by leaders of 26 parties to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, will form the next government,'' he added.

With regard to Nagaland, Theunuo said once INDIA, which has the Congress as one of the partners, wins the LS elections, the party will return to power in the state as well.

Meanwhile, reacting on the proposed change of name of India to Bharat, he said, "The BJP is scared of opposition parties coming together under the banner of INDIA.'' NPCC president Supongmeren Jamir said during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress found that people throughout the country want a change as they have suffered enough under the BJP-led government since 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

