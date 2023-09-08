Left Menu

Japan PM Kishida set to reshuffle cabinet on Sept 13 -NHK

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has told officials he will reshuffle his cabinet on Sept. 13, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

Kishida has seen his approval ratings plunge after a series of government mishaps in implementing a policy to integrate people's tax and social security data into a single identification card. On Thursday, there was further bad news when former ruling Liberal Democratic Party member Masatoshi Akimoto was arrested on suspicion of taking bribes.

"I am very disappointed that a lawmaker has been arrested. I believe that as lawmakers we must focus on the job at hand with a sense of vigilance," Kishida said on Thursday in Indonesia, on the sidelines of a regional summit meeting. According to the Asahi newspaper, Akimoto denied the charges during a voluntary interview with investigators.

In a poll by the Yomiuri newspaper in late August, 35% of respondents approved of Kishida's leadership, while 50% opposed it. 56% of people thought Kishida should renew his cabinet and shake up the senior executives of the ruling party.

