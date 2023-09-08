Khattar announces development of 100 acre-industrial area in Hisar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced the development of an industrial area spanning 100 acres of land under the PADMA scheme in Khanpur village, Hisar.

This initiative aims to stimulate micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) units in Khanpur and its neighbouring villages, thereby creating employment opportunities. Under this scheme, the Khanpur village Panchayat will propose to allocate 100 acres of land, said an official statement.

The chief minister made the announcement during a Jan Samvad held in Gurana village of the Narnaund assembly constituency in Hisar district.

Notably, the Haryana government had last year launched the Programme to Accelerate Development for MSME Advancement (PADMA) scheme, which aims to create a dynamic, self-sustainable and thriving industrial infrastructure at the cluster level for each block of Haryana.

Khattar said that the BJP-led government has implemented numerous welfare schemes for the benefit of the people during the past nine years.

The practices of nepotism and corruption in government jobs, which prevailed earlier, were curtailed, and deserving young individuals were provided employment opportunities, he said.

He highlighted that in Gurana village alone, 55 youths secured government jobs based on their qualifications, with 10 of them appointed in central government jobs and 45 in state government positions. BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh, JJP MLA from Narnaund Ram Kumar Gautam, former Finance Minister and BJP leader Abhimanyu were also present on this occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)