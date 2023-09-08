J’khand’s INDIA bloc celebrates JMM candidate’s victory in Dumri bypolls

Jharkhand's INDIA bloc members celebrated the victory of JMM candidate Bebi Devi in the Dumri bypolls on Friday.

The Congress and JMM workers danced to the beats of drums, burst firecrackers and distributed sweets among themselves in Dumri constituency as well as in state capital Ranchi.

The INDIA bloc leaders and workers congregated at Ranchi's Albert Ekka Chowk and celebrated the win. Earlier, Congress workers celebrated the victory at party office on Shradhanand Road, while JMM celebrated it at Harmu Chowk.

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said the victory has decided the 'condition' and 'direction' of the state. ''People of Dumri have rejected the NDA alliance and accepted the development works being carried out by the coalition government in Jharkhand,'' he said.

Parliamentary affairs minister and senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam said, ''The victory is the trailer of 2024 elections. INDIA bloc has started its victory journey from Dumri and it would be repeated in upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly polls in 2024.'' Jharkhand minister and JMM legislator Hafizul Hasan termed it a victory of 'love' over hate.

Meanwhile, AJSU Party said they would analyse the defeat. Party spokesperson Dev Saran Bhagat said, ''There were around 2.98 lakh voters but around one lakh voters did not exercise their franchise. It was also a reason that we could not get the targeted votes.'' He said the government used its administrative, money and muscle power to win the election. ''Despite several challenges, our candidate got over 83,000 votes in the election,'' he said.

Speaking to reporters, former Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash said, ''Voters are supreme in democracy and we accept their verdict. The BJP along with AJSU Party will jointly prepare for the 2024 elections and wipe out the ruling coalition government in Jharkhand.''

