People have accepted INDIA bloc as alternative to BJP: Pramod Tiwari after bypoll results

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 19:52 IST
The Congress on Friday said the victory of four INDIA bloc candidates in bypolls to seven seats proves that the people have accepted the opposition alliance as an alternative to the BJP.

Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said the results announced on Friday are only a trailer to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when INDIA bloc will win majority across regions.

The ''bumper'' victory of Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh in Ghosi confirms ''my claim that India's candidate will get more than 50 percent votes on every seat'', Tiwari said. ''This victory is the victory of 'INDIA' and those who were in doubt till now will become determined, and will give their everything to make 'INDIA' win and will save the country's democracy and defeat dictatorship,'' he said in a statement.

The assembly by-election results for seven seats in six states declared on Friday were a mixed bag for the BJP and the opposition INDIA bloc, with the saffron party winning three seats and one each going to Congress, JMM and TMC, while the Samajwadi Party won one seat.

The BJP retained the Bageshwar assembly seat in Uttarakhand and Dhanpur in Tripura and wrested Boxanagar assembly seat from CPI(M) in the northeastern state, where the INDIA parties had joined hands, but lost the Dhupguri assembly seat in West Bengal to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). ''The people of the country are completely fed up with the statements, false promises, fraud, betrayal, cheating, inflation, unemployment and corruption of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The public was looking for an alternative and 10 percent voters of the country who were waiting for an alternative have now found an alternative in the form of 'INDIA' alliance,'' the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Tiwari also said the victory of INDIA candidates and the defeat of BJP in the by-elections held for district panchayat members in Mirzapur, Bareilly and Jalaun and Lucknow proves the BJP has been ''uprooted'' from East, West, North and South.

