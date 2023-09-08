Left Menu

National Conference pays tribute to Sheikh Abdullah on death anniversary

He also urged the party cadre to take a pledge to uphold and preserve the legacy of brotherhood and communal harmony bequeathed by Sheikh Abdullah.Former minister and senior leader Ajay Sadhotra highlighted Sheikh Abdullahs dedication to fighting for the rights of the oppressed sections.He emphasised the National Conference founders role in nurturing and strengthening the bonds between different sections of society and the regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-09-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 20:00 IST
National Conference pays tribute to Sheikh Abdullah on death anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

The National Conference on Friday paid tribute to party founder Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah on his 41st death anniversary.

The party's provincial unit chief Rattan Lal Gupta, who presided over the function, urged the cadre to preserve the legacy of Sheikh Abdullah -- popularly known as ''Sher-e-Kashmir'' -- for promoting communal harmony and brotherhood.

Gupta also discussed various aspects of Sheikh Abdullah's life and highlighted his contribution to improve the conditions for the weak and the downtrodden sections of society.

He added that Sheikh Abdullah's secular and progressive outlook will continue to be a source of inspiration for generations. Throughout his charismatic political career, Sheikh Abdullah symbolised the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in a manner no other individual could even dream of, Gupta said.

The best tribute to Sheikh Abdullah will be to strengthen the amity among the Hindus, Muslims and the Sikhs, Gupta said. He also urged the party cadre to take a pledge to uphold and preserve the legacy of brotherhood and communal harmony bequeathed by Sheikh Abdullah.

Former minister and senior leader Ajay Sadhotra highlighted Sheikh Abdullah's dedication to fighting for the rights of the oppressed sections.

He emphasised the National Conference founder's role in nurturing and strengthening the bonds between different sections of society and the regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023