Annamalai squats on road leading BJP's protest against TN minister

BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai on Monday held a dharna demanding the immediate resignation of PK Sekar Babu as state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister.

Annamalai was leading the party's protest against Babu, objecting to his participation in the recent anti-Sanatan Dharma conference here.

DMK leader and state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had made remarks at the conference that have led to a huge nationwide row.

After addressing a protest at Nungambakkam against Babu, Annamalai led a procession towards the HR&CE office and suddenly squatted on the road, joined by scores of supporters.

He took exception to Babu's participation in the recent anti-Sanatan meeting, saying Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani, in the same conference, had equated Sanatan Dharma to Hinduism.

''Let Sekar Babu resign as minister and do anything as a DMK worker. Veeramani said in the meeting Sanatan is equal to Hinduism. The HR and CE department is against the welfare of Hindus,'' Annamalai alleged.

