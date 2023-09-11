Congress to take out 5-day yatra to demand national status for ERCP: Dotasra

The Rajasthan Congress will take out a five-day yatra this month to press its demand for national status for the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), party state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra said on Monday.

He was speaking after attending a meeting of the party's campaign committee which was presided over by its chairman Govind Ram Meghwal. The meeting was also attended by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other party leaders.

The ERCP is worth more than Rs 37,000 crore. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) of this project was sent to the Central Water Commission in 2017.

Bharatpur, Alwar, Kota, Baran, Jhalawar, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Ajmer, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Bundi and Dholpur districts will be benefitted by this project.

The Congress will take out a five-day yatra this month to demand national status for the ERCP, Dotasra said.

He said the ERCP was launched for 13 districts by former chief minister Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government and despite Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat being from Rajasthan, the project has not been given national status.

Dotasra further said the Congress will come up with a strategy for its assembly election campaign in a day or two.

He asserted the people of the state are happy with the performance of the Congress and have decided to ''repeat the government''.

''The Congress works for people wholeheartedly while the BJP only talks. The BJP wants to come to power by talking about religion and the Hindu-Muslim issue but this is not going to happen,'' he said.

The PCC chief said the Congress has proposed that party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi lay the foundation stone of its new office here in the coming days.

Targeting the BJP, Dotasra claimed the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' has failed in the state and the party high command is annoyed.

''The state leaders of the BJP were called by the party high command in Delhi and scolded due to the yatra getting a poor response,'' he said.

