Ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest just a 'speed breaker' for TDP, says son Lokesh

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidus arrest and subsequent remand are just a speed breaker for the Telugu Desam Party, which has faced several crises in the past, Naidus son and TDP General Secretary N Lokesh said on Monday.Speaking to reporters in Rajamahendravaram where Naidu is currently lodged in a prison, Lokesh said his marathon padayatra foot march will be suspended temporarily and will resume once all issues are settled.Crisis is nothing new to TDP.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 11-09-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 19:04 IST
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's arrest and subsequent remand are just a ''speed breaker'' for the Telugu Desam Party, which has faced several crises in the past, Naidu's son and TDP General Secretary N Lokesh said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Rajamahendravaram where Naidu is currently lodged in a prison, Lokesh said his marathon 'padayatra' ( foot march) will be suspended temporarily and will resume once all issues are settled.

''Crisis is nothing new to TDP. We have seen many in the past. We fought with even former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. This is just a speed breaker for us,'' Lokesh said, replying to a repoerter's question.

A local court in Vijayawada remanded the TDP chief in judicial custody for 14 days in an alleged multi-crore corruption scam on Sunday. He was arrested on September 9 in Nandyal.

He was arrested in connection with a fraud case involving misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of Rs 300 crore to the state government, AP CID Chief N Sanjay had said.

Lokesh said the case is ''fake,'' and the remand report of Naidu has not mentioned anything about the former CM receiving any money or his signature on any file.

''Can you (state government) prove that Chandrababu Naidu received money with evidence?'' he asked, adding, ''We will not leave this. We will go to the people until justice prevails.'' He said people like West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan also expressed their disapproval of the arrest.

He said the future course of action over the arrest would be decided on Tuesday and initiated from September 13.

