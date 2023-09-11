Senior TDP leaders condemn Chandrababu Naidu's arrest, call it political conspiracy

Senior TDP leaders on Monday condemned the arrest of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu and submitted a memorandum to Governor S Abdul Nazeer in Visakhapatnam stating that the former chief minister was being framed in the alleged multi-crore scam. Party leaders Yanamula Ramakrishnudu, M A Shareef, Kavali Pratibha Bharati, Dhulipalla Narendra, Kanna Lakshminarayana, Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy and others assembled at the party office and deliberated on the recent developments. In a statement, they said that the ruling YSRCP government had foisted all these corruption cases against Naidu. TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram claimed that the CID report had failed to point out Naidu's crime in the alleged multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam and did not contain evidence or testimonies. ''The issues mentioned in the CID remand report reveal that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has plotted a political conspiracy to send Naidu to jail,'' Kommareddy told PTI. TDP legislator Payyavula Keshav charged that the CID wing of Andhra Pradesh Police department has been acting as a private army to take revenge on opposition parties.

Senior party leaders Ganta Srinivasa Rao and MLCs Duvvarapu Ramarao and Chiranjeevi, led by TDP state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu met Governor S Abdul Nazeer in Visakhapatnam and submitted a memorandum, he said. "The present YSRCP-led government ever since assuming power in 2019 has been consistently pursuing political vendetta against dissenting voices in general and opposition TDP in particular," they said in the memorandum. They told the Governor that a fabricated case was created in the name of the Skill Development Scam to arbitrarily and illegally arrest Naidu. The TDP delegation appealed for Nazeer's intervention to release the TDP chief unconditionally and take action against the concerned authorities for their alleged abuse of power. A local court in Vijayawada had on Sunday remanded Naidu in judicial custody for 14 days. The former CM is lodged in the Rajamahendravaram central prison in East Godavari district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)