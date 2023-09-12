Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump seeks disqualification of US judge in federal election case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday seeking to disqualify U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan from presiding over one of the criminal cases charging him with trying to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss. Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said last month he planned to seek Chutkan's recusal as well as a change of venue for the case.

Hillary Clinton returns to the White House for arts celebration

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton returns to the White House on Tuesday to speak at an arts event in what will be her first public appearance at the U.S. presidential residence and workplace since her 2016 election loss to Donald Trump. Clinton will attend an event with first lady Jill Biden to celebrate Praemium Imperiale Laureates, recipients of a global arts prize by the Japan Art Association for lifetime achievement in the arts.

Explainer-Can Trump be disqualified from the presidency over Jan. 6?

Former President Donald Trump is barred from returning to the White House, say some opponents who argue his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack amounts to supporting an "insurrection" as defined by the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Here's a look at the legal theory and its long-shot chances of blocking the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination from the November 2024 ballot.

Shutdown risk looms as US Congress faces spending, impeachment brawl

The U.S. House of Representatives returns this week for an expected political brawl over spending cuts and impeachment that could paralyze the Republican-controlled chamber, as Congress struggles to avoid a government shutdown. The House and the Democratic-controlled Senate are due to be in session for about 12 days before funding expires on Sept. 30, leaving little time to agree on a package of 12 appropriations bills that can pass each chamber and win Democratic President Joe Biden's signature.

US-Mexico border is world's deadliest land migration route, IOM finds

The U.S.-Mexico border is the world's deadliest land migration route, according to U.N. migration agency figures published on Tuesday, with hundreds losing their lives attempting to make perilous desert crossings. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) documented 686 deaths and disappearances among migrants on the frontier last year, but the actual figure is likely higher due missing data, including from the Texas border county coroner's offices and the Mexican search and rescue agency.

US CDC contemplates who should get the new COVID shots

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel is due on Tuesday to recommend whether the updated COVID-19 shots formulated by vaccine manufacturers should be given broadly or just to specific populations at higher risk during this fall's vaccination campaign. The updated shots are part of a push by public health officials to align the next COVID vaccines more closely with the actual circulating variant of the virus, similar to the way annual flu shots are designed.

Biden asks Americans to honor Sept. 11 dead by rejecting extremism

President Joe Biden urged Americans on Monday not to succumb to the "poisonous politics of difference and division" as he sought to revive the spirit of national unity after the deadly Sept. 11, 2001, attacks 22 years ago. "It shouldn't take a national tragedy to remind us of the power of national unity, but that's how we truly honor those we lost on 9/11," Biden told about 1,000 U.S. military personnel at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

Conservatives hope Supreme Court defangs US consumer watchdog

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is currently pursuing nearly two dozen lawsuits accusing prominent defendants including Fifth Third Bank, TransUnion and Moneygram of financial misconduct. But the watchdog's future may be in peril thanks to a case now before the U.S. Supreme Court. The agency's 300-plus enforcement actions from 2012-22 have delivered $16 billion of relief to American consumers, drawn in part from a $3.7 billion settlement last year with Wells Fargo, according to CFPB data.

Alabama asks US Supreme Court to halt ruling blocking Republican-drawn voting map

Alabama officials on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to temporarily halt a lower court's ruling that rejected a Republican-crafted electoral map for diminishing the clout of Black voters, escalating a legal dispute with potentially broad implications for the 2024 congressional elections. The state's request concerned Tuesday's decision by three federal judges in Birmingham who found that the map approved by the Republican-led state legislature to set the boundaries of Alabama's seven U.S. House districts was unlawfully biased against Black voters and must be redrawn.

Majority of US dog owners hesitant about canine vaccines, study finds

The anti-vaccination movement that flourished during the COVID-19 pandemic appears to also apply to dog owners, increasing the risk of disease for dogs, their owners and their vets, according to a new study. The study of Canine Vaccination Hesitancy (CVH) by Boston University's School of Public Health was released on Aug. 26. It found 37% of owners consider dog vaccines to be unsafe, 22% of dog owners view them as ineffective, and 30% deem them unnecessary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)