Inflation under Modi govt has sucked people's income: Congress
47 people have returned their life insurance policies in the last 5 years. During the reign of Prime Minister Modi, the wealth of only a few of his capitalist friends is increasing, Ramesh alleged.The Congress has been alleging that prices of essential commodities have seen an unprecedented rise under the Modi government.
The Congress on Tuesday targeted the Centre on the issue of price rise and alleged that inflation has made it hard for people to run their households with 47 per cent of them returning their life insurance policies.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a post on X cited media reports to this effect and said due to the ''profiteering'' policy of the Modi government, it has become difficult for a common family to run a household.
''There is no limit to loot, inflation has taken away life insurance,'' he said.
''The result of deadly inflation is that people have been forced to surrender even the essential life insurance. 47% people have returned their life insurance policies in the last 5 years. If this is the condition of the public's pockets, then one does not need this 'Amrit kaal','' the Congress chief said in his post.
Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh also said that inflation has gone out of control and the people of the country are troubled by the increase in expenditure on everything from food to education and health.
Everything from medicines to education has become expensive, he said in a post on X.
''The common and poor people are most troubled by inflation, because their income is not increasing. During the reign of Prime Minister Modi, the wealth of only a few of his capitalist friends is increasing,'' Ramesh alleged.
The Congress has been alleging that prices of essential commodities have seen an unprecedented rise under the Modi government.
