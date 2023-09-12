Left Menu

BJP's central election committee likely to meet on Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2023 20:36 IST
The BJP central election committee is likely to meet on Wednesday to deliberate on the party's candidates for the upcoming state polls, sources said.

The CEC, whose members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and party president J P Nadda besides other senior leaders, may decide the names of candidates for the polls in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The CEC had met last month and named candidates for 39 seats for the polls in Madhya Pradesh and 21 for Chhattisgarh. These were for the seats where the BJP does not have incumbent MLAs.

In a departure from its practice, the BJP has this time begun naming its assembly poll candidates long before the dates for the elections are to be announced.

Assembly polls are due in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram in November-December, the last round of state elections before the Lok Sabha contest in 2024.

