Only two working days left, still not a word on agenda of Parliament special session: TMC

Senior TMC leader Derek OBrien on Wednesday attacked the Centre, claiming that not a word on the agenda of the special session of Parliament was disclosed even though only two working days are left for the sitting.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-09-2023 15:17 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 15:17 IST
Senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Wednesday attacked the Centre, claiming that ''not a word on the agenda'' of the special session of Parliament was disclosed even though only two working days are left for the sitting. A special session of Parliament has been convened from September 18 to 22.

"TWO working days to go before the #SpecialParliamentSession begins and still not a word on the agenda Only TWO people know! And we still call ourselves a parliamentary democracy," TMC Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O'Brien posted on X, formerly Twitter.

A session of both Houses of Parliament will be held without Question Hour or private members' business, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha secretariats said September 2.

The session will have five sittings, and members will be informed about the provisional calendar separately, the secretariats had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

