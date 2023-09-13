Lanka prez asks Mamata if she will lead INDIA

Left Menu

If people support us, we can be in a position power tomorrow, she replied.The chief minister is on a 12-day official trip to Dubai and Spain.Banerjee said that Wickremesinghe, seeing her at the airport lounge, called her to join for some discussion when she invited him to the state-organised Bengal Global Business Summit BGBS in November.His Excellency the President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe saw me at the Dubai International Airport Lounge and called me to join for some discussion.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
A smiling Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee whether she is going to lead the Opposition alliance, INDIA.

Banerjee who met Wickremesinghe at the Dubai airport was also amused by the question. ''If people support us, we can be in a position (power) tomorrow,'' she replied.

The chief minister is on a 12-day official trip to Dubai and Spain.

Banerjee said that Wickremesinghe, seeing her at the airport lounge, called her to “join for some discussion” when she invited him to the state-organised Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in November.

“His Excellency the President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe saw me at the Dubai International Airport Lounge and called me to join for some discussion. I have been humbled by his greetings and (have) invited him to the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 in Kolkata,” she posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Banerjee also said Wickremesinghe has invited her to visit the island country.

“It was a pleasant interaction with deep implications,” she added.

Banerjee reached Dubai on Tuesday evening and was at the airport there this morning to board her flight to Spain.

This year’s BGBS is scheduled for November 21-22.

Banerjee had on Tuesday morning left for the tour of Dubai and Spain, during which she will attend business summits to attract investments to the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

