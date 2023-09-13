"Anti-Hindu Coordination Committee...," Sambit Patra slams INDIA bloc 

Amid a row over Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday accused the INDIA alliance of conspiring to abolish "Hinduism". Launching a sharp attack on the INDIA alliance, Patra referred to the 14-member coordination committee which is set to meet at Sharad Pawar's residence this evening as the "Anti-Hindu Coordination Committee" (AHCC).

"Today Anti-Hindu Coordination Committee (AHCC) meeting has been called at Sharad Pawar's home. They will also discuss seat sharing. But before the coordination, the non-coordination and non-cooperation has started," Patra said. "This is not a meeting of campaign or seat sharing... Their only aim is to abolish Hinduism... The meeting is on the same topic... They called Hinduism dengue and malaria, corona, leprosy, and AIDS. They compare Hinduism with such diseases. They called it a world menace," Patra said," he added.

Countering Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over a remark on Sanatana, the BJP leader said that if such words were used against any other religion, they would have reached the United Nations. "If such words were used against any other religion, they would have reached the United Nations with a complaint that India is intolerant. This is not by mistake, it is a well-designed statement... This is a design under which several years ago they said that Lord Ram is imaginary and nonexistent," BJP leader said.

Patra recounted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement that they don't fear from SIMI but from Hindus. "When Rahul Gandhi said, that we don't have risk from SIMI but from Hindus, this was not a disaster in statement, it is a well-understood statement," he added.

Patra also attacked former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Godhra remarks and questioned the Aam Aadmi Party's support for the same and said that, "The 26 parties are one... it is clear from Uddhav Thackeray's statement that another Godhra incident may happen... Aam Aadmi Party is supporting it saying that Uddhav Thackeray is a senior leader, he might be right... Samajwadi Party says Shriramcharitmanas should not be read... This morning SP said that the Ram Mandir should not be made... RJD leader says that the people applying 'Tilak' are dangerous to the nation." The first meeting of the Coordination Committee of the INDIA alliance, scheduled to be held on Wednesday in the national capital will discuss the Special Session of Parliament among other things.

Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in its third meeting in Mumbai on September 1 announced a 14-member coordination committee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)