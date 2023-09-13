Left Menu

Discussions over BJP-JD(S) alliance for LS polls still on; Modi, Shah to take final call: Yediyurappa

Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that discussions are still underway on the party joining hands with the JDS in Karnataka for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the central leaders will take a final call. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the partys central leadership will decide on the alliance, he said.

Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that discussions are still underway on the party joining hands with the JD(S) in Karnataka for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the central leaders will take a final call. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's central leadership will decide on the alliance, he said. ''We do not know what's in the mind of Modiji and Amit Shahji... The discussions are still underway,'' Yediyurappa told reporters here when asked about an electoral alliance between the BJP and the JD(S) in Karnataka. The decision on seat-sharing is left to the central leaders, he said adding that he neither has any say in this matter nor will he suggest. Yediyurappa - former chief minister of Karnataka and member of the BJP parliamentary board - is in the national capital to attend the Central Election Committee meeting to review the poll preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The senior leader further said the aim is to win 25-26 seats in LS polls next year in Karnataka, and for this district workers meeting will be held across the state. On the opposition forming the INDIA coalition for the LS polls, he said, ''In front of Modi, they are zero. We will get an absolute majority. We got last time and will get the same number of seats in 2024. Modi will be the prime minister again.''

