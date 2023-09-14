White House calls impeachment inquiry baseless

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday denounced Republican plans to launch an impeachment inquiry against Democratic President Joe Biden, calling the effort baseless.

She said no evidence has been produced by Republicans against Biden as they investigate the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden. The inquiry is centered around whether Biden benefited from Hunter Biden's business dealings. "This is a political stunt," she said.

Jean-Pierre said it appeared that House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in Washington, had ordered the inquiry in response to pressure from far-right Republican lawmakers like Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene. "This is an entire exercise of how to do this in an illegitimate way... It is going after the president politically, not about the truth," she said.

She said Republicans have turned up no evidence that Biden did anything wrong "because the president didn't do anything wrong."

