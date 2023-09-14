Biden says Republicans want to impeach him to shut down the government
Reuters | Mclean | Updated: 14-09-2023 05:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 05:27 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden on Wednesday said Republicans wanted to impeach him because they want to shut down the government.
Earlier on Wednesday, the White House denounced Republican plans to launch an impeachment inquiry against Biden, calling the effort baseless.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Joe Biden
- Republicans
- Republican
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden approves military aid to Taiwan under program normally used for sovereign states
Biden says he may have to adjust travel schedule after Hurricane Idalia
Biden says climate crisis is undeniable after Hurricane Idalia damage
Biden approves military aid to Taiwan under program normally used for sovereign states
Biden will visit Florida on Saturday to view hurricane damage