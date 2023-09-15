Left Menu

Bihar min's remark on Ramcharitmanas betrayed sick mentality: Nityanand Rai

PTI | Patna | Updated: 15-09-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 20:19 IST
Bihar min's remark on Ramcharitmanas betrayed sick mentality: Nityanand Rai
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Friday strongly condemned Bihar minister and RJD leader Chandra Shekhar's controversial remarks likening scriptures such as Ramcharitmanas to ''potassium cyanide''.

In a strongly worded statement, Rai, who is a former Bihar BJP president, alleged the remarks ''betrayed a sick mentality'' and were aimed at ''appeasement of a section of the society''.

''The remarks did not only cause hurt to Hindus, but these were also harmful to the social segment which the minister sought to appease,'' said Rai, referring to comments of the RJD leader, who holds the education portfolio, and had allegedly made the controversial utterances while criticising the caste system.

Rai said, ''It is the RJD, known for patronising criminals and indulging in corruption, that deserves to be compared to cyanide. So do all its allies, including (Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's) JD(U).'' He also added, ''The 'ghamandia' (arrogant) coalition stands exposed and the people of the country will punish all its constituents in the Lok Sabha polls next year.'' Notably, the state minister allegedly made the remarks late on Thursday evening and it created a furore when a video clip, the authenticity of which PTI could not independently verify, went viral on social media.

Criticism has come from BJP allies such as Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal headed by former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha. The RLJD national secretary general and spokesman has come out with a strongly worded tweet criticising Chandra Shekhar.

Senior JD(U) leader and state minister Shravan Kumar also voiced disapproval of the utterances of his cabinet colleague, saying, ''Nobody should speak anything that hurts religious sentiments.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023