'Why ED probe not on in National Herald case,' BRS MLC Kavitha asks; says she's fighting to reform PMLA

BRS MLC K Kavitha on Friday asked the BJP why it is silent on the National Herald scam involving top Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and demanded to know why the investigation by the Enforcement Directorate is not moving forward in the case.

Speaking to PTI, the BRS leader asked why the ED is not questioning the Congress leaders even when there is no stay on the investigation against them, and alleged that there is a tacit understanding between the BJP and the Congress.

"I want to remind the people of this country of one issue. About a year and a half back, Rahul Gandhiji, Sonia Gandhiji and all of their top leadership were questioned by ED in a scam of Rs 5,000 crore -- the National Herald scam.

''But why haven't they (ED) gone forward on that? Is there an understanding between BJP and Congress? As far as the BRS is concerned, we have always said that both of these so-called national parties are one and the same. That is why we keep both these parties at arm's length," she said.

Kavitha said she is fighting for the rights of women in courts saying that Section 160 (prohibiting summoning women to police station for questioning) of CrPC should be applied to woman accused in PLMA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) cases too.

"I am fighting in the court for the reforming of PMLA Law. What is Rahulji doing? Why Rahulji, Sonia Gandhiji and Mallikarjun Khargeji are not being called by ED? So what is their understanding with Modiji is what I want to question," she asked.

Speaking about the Delhi Excise policy case in which she has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate several times, she said that the probe agency had issued notice to her to appear before it today.

"I personally believe that there is an understanding between the Congress and the BJP. Not between BRS and BJP," she said, adding that Congress shouldn't talk about the ED when Rahul Gandhi himself is facing charges.

Further attacking the Congress on its politics, she said the party should stop lying by making promises as it did in Karnataka, Rajasthan and all the states it had contested in.

Speaking about the issue of getting the Women's Reservation Bill passed in Parliament, she said her party had given credit to Sonia Gandhi for passing the bill in the Rajya Sabha about 26 years ago.

"We have been raising the issue since our first assembly session as to when the Women's Reservation Bill would be passed. It will happen because of the BRS party. We will raise the issue in this special Parliament session as well," she said.

The ruling BRS in Telangana on Friday demanded that the Centre pass the Women's Reservation Bill and also take legislative measures to provide a 33 per cent quota for OBCs in Parliament and state legislatures, in the special session of Parliament which is set to begin on September 18.

A meeting of the BRS parliamentary party here, presided over by party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, passed a unanimous resolution to this effect.

Mocking at the Congress Working Committee meeting which is set to take place on September 16 and 17, Kavitha commented that the leaders of that party are coming to Telangana like "tourists", and quipped that said she would welcome them and suggest that they have Hyderabadi Biryani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)