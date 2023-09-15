Two-day national RTI meet concludes in Lucknow

State Information Commissioner Ajay Uprety, on the last day of the two-day national meet on the RTI Act held here on Friday, gave a presentation to PIOs on how to give timely and proper information to applicants.

Addressing the 'National Meet of RTI Act' organised by Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE), Uprety asked the Public Information Officers (PIOs) to follow the 4Cs – Communicate, Correct, Contact and Comprehend.

Sharing a part of his presentation, Uprety told PTI, ''My presentation was on how the PIOs should give good information and in time. I told them that there is a golden rule – No Ostrich Policy." Ostrich Policy refers to the tendency to ignore obvious matters and pretend that they do not exist. "The PIOs were also asked to follow 4Cs – communicate with the applicant, correct the application if there is a fault, contact the applicant and comprehend the RTI Act and decisions of the Supreme Court and high court,'' Uprety said.

''I consider PIO as true soldiers, those who are defending the RTI Act, who are implementing the Act in true spirit. The soldier is posted at the LAC (Line of Actual Control), and he faces bullets in the form of a volley of questions under the RTI Act. The first appellate authority remains behind the PIO at the base, and gives instructions (similar to a Colonel giving instructions to his subordinate)," he said.

On Thursday, Chief Information Commissioner Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha gave the inaugural address of the event. Director General of SCOPE Atul Sobti said that the meet on the Right to Information Act was attended by over 100 participants from 37 public sector enterprises.

