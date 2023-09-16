Odd News Roundup: Mexican Congress holds hearing on UFOs featuring purported 'alien' bodies
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2023 02:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 02:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Mexican Congress holds hearing on UFOs featuring purported 'alien' bodies
Mexican lawmakers heard testimony that "we are not alone" in the universe and saw the alleged remains of non-human beings in an extraordinary hearing marking the Latin American country's first congressional event on UFOs. In the hearing on Tuesday on FANI, the Spanish acronym for what are usually now termed Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), politicians were shown two artifacts that Mexican journalist and long-time UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan claimed were the corpses of extraterrestrials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Spanish soccer's 'Me Too' moment was a decade in the making
Spanish Olympics chief says Rubiales kiss scandal an 'isolated incident'
Spanish women's soccer unions call strike over conditions - union
Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more