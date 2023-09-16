Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Mexican Congress holds hearing on UFOs featuring purported 'alien' bodies

Mexican Congress holds hearing on UFOs featuring purported 'alien' bodies
Mexican Congress holds hearing on UFOs featuring purported 'alien' bodies

Mexican lawmakers heard testimony that "we are not alone" in the universe and saw the alleged remains of non-human beings in an extraordinary hearing marking the Latin American country's first congressional event on UFOs. In the hearing on Tuesday on FANI, the Spanish acronym for what are usually now termed Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), politicians were shown two artifacts that Mexican journalist and long-time UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan claimed were the corpses of extraterrestrials.

