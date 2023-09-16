Pakistan will have to pay huge price for its sins: J&K BJP chief

Pakistan wants to turn Kashmir into a graveyard, but the neighbouring country will have to pay a huge price for its sins if it does not stop sponsoring terror acts, BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina said on Saturday.

''The enemies of peace, humanity and Kashmir have once again spilled blood in the valley. Some people do not want peace and happiness in Kashmir. They do not want people to live with love and affection and hence, indulge in such ploys,'' Raina told reporters here after paying a condolence visit to the family of Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayan Bhat, who was killed by terrorists in an encounter in Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Three Army personnel, including two officers, were also killed in the gunbattle with the terrorists at Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district.

''We regret what happened. Our bravehearts laid down their lives while safeguarding their people and their country. Those who committed this sin will get punishment for this,'' Raina said.

Asked about the gunfight in Anantnag that has been going on for four days and an infiltration bid in the Uri sector of Baramulla, he said Pakistan wants to turn Kashmir into a graveyard and spill blood here.

''Some people do not like peace and prosperity in Kashmir. Our neighbouring country gets pained when people here live peacefully and happily. Pakistan wants to turn Kashmir into a graveyard and spill blood here. They will have to pay for their sins like they have done before. If they do not stop these sins, they will have to pay a huge price in the days to come,'' the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

Asked about National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah's remarks that India should talk to Pakistan, Raina asked if the former Jammu and Kashmnir chief minister would give the guarantee that if dialogue is resumed, the neighbouring country would stop sponsoring terror.

''India has always held talks with all the countries of the world. But who will give the guarantee that this terrorism will stop after talking to Pakistan? Can Abdullah give this guarantee that if talks are restarted, Pakistan will stop terror? ''(Former prime minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee went to Lahore for talks in a bus, but what happened? There was an attack in Kargil. Vajpayee invited Pakistan's president to Agra, but what happened? India's Parliament was attacked. Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Lahore on his way from Kabul to New Delhi,'' he said.

Raina said India has always talked about peace, brotherhood and prosperity, but Pakistan does not understand that language.

''Abdullah should say it openly and have the courage to call a killer a killer. He should condemn by naming those who have killed our youngsters and elders,'' he added.

Paying tributes to Bhat and the Army officers for their supreme sacrifice, Raina said the entire country salutes them for their courage and patriotism.

Asked about People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti's remarks that the BJP was celebrating the success of the G20 Summit at its headquarters in New Delhi the day the three officers were killed, Raina said this is not a time to score political points.

''There are times to indulge in politics, but we should not do politics when someone has sacrificed his life for the country. I will not say anything on this,'' he said.

