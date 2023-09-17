“Am I not enough?” asks Adhir Ranjan as Kharge, Rahul skip flag hoisting at new Parliament

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday aimed a sharp retort at those questioning the absence of party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi from the flag hoisting ceremony at the new Parliament building. "Is it not sufficient that I am here? If I am not useful here, tell me and I will leave" Chowdhury said while responding to questions by mediapersons.

He further said that people should concentrate on those who are present at the venue. Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building today, a day before the special session of the Parliament.

The function was attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Ministers of State of Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghawal and V Muraleedharan, and leaders of political parties in both Houses, among others. However, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who is in Hyderabad for a two-day meeting of the newly constituted Congress Working Committee, was not present during the flag-hoisting ceremony.

In a letter to Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody on Saturday, Kharge said that he would not be able to attend the flag hoisting function and expressed disappointment over getting the invitation "quite late". "I am writing this letter with a sense of disappointment that I have received your invite for the flag hoisting function tomorrow at New Parliament Building only on September 15, 2023, quite late in the evening," Kharge said in his letter.

"It will not be feasible for me to attend the function scheduled for tomorrow morning," Kharge added. (ANI)

